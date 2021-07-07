Family circle The untangling of the leaking of Malcolm Turnbull's memoirs has use beyond just entertainment value. It also tells us who is mates with whom or, at any rate, who wants to be mates with whom.

So Sam Jackson-Hope, a former staffer to Turnbull's mutual bete noire Tony Abbott, naturally sent it to his old boss -- but is also either friendly or wants to curry favour with Andrew Bolt, Matthew Canavan and Peta Credlin. Former foreign affairs minister Julie Bishop’s staffer Rachel Obradovic got Victorian Liberal Party leader Michael O’Brien (presumably as a "what to expect when you're expecting to be knifed") in on the action and, perhaps surprisingly given Bishop's rep as a moderate, executive director of those profligate hard right eccentrics Advance Australia, Gerard Benedet.

It was Morrison adviser Nico Louw who let the PM and his chief of staff John Kunkel have a look. Incidentally, in keeping with his general approach to anything even mildly difficult, according to the table put together by publisher Hardie Grant, Morrison has given nothing but silence to the investigation.