You may not recognise The Juice Media by name, but you’ve almost certainly laughed at -- and learned from -- its videos.

The company just celebrated five years of producing Honest Government Ads, a series of satirical videos made from the perspective of an all-too-honest “Australien Government” spokesperson.

“By doing honest ads, we’re making the government say what it really thinks about us and how it treats us,” Juice Media founder Giordano Nanni told Crikey.