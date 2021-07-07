Wow. I'm watching the global news on TV and in some tin-pot country somewhere in the world there's a lieutenant general who's going to be talking to business groups drawn in to work with him on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those poor bastards are really in trouble, whoever they are. It must be one of those landlocked Latin American banana republics, right down in the southern cone -- Australaguay or something.

Wait a second. I've tapped into the radio of its national broadcaster, El ABC, and the leader of the unions is on, telling Sister Francisca Kelly that they welcome the move, even though they have been excluded from any role in the workplace rollout. Must be a right-wing Peronist union outfit tucked neatly into the armpit of the junta...