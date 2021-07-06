Monday night and Nine won easily in the metros -- despite its reject Farmer Wants a Wife doing well for Seven second time out this series, and Seven’s 6pm to 7pm news having another big win.

Farmer averaged 1.12 million, down from the opening night’s 1.28 million but still the most watched non-news and current affairs program on the night.

Seven easily won the regionals with big audiences for the news, Home and Away and Farmer Wants A Wife.

MasterChef averaged 812,000, Australian Ninja Warrior averaged 970,000 and Have You Been Paying Attention? managed 899,000.