How calming, how reassuring, to think one day we’ll be able to treat coronavirus “like the flu”.

Just a few thousand deaths a year. No worries.

When Prime Minister Scott Morrison outlined a sketchy pathway to a post-lockdown world (a pathway with no signage, by the way, no speed signs, no indication of length, no warnings of sudden turns) he declared that the third phase (or maybe the second — it’s a little irrelevant when the stages have no concrete vaccination numbers attached to them) would “manage COVID-19 consistent with public health management of other infectious diseases”.