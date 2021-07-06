Corporate compassion We here in the Crikey bunker have no need for clocks. We tell the time based on a far more reliable measure: the 10 seconds it takes a huge company to attempt to gobble up the goodwill of whatever social justice movement happens to be trending (while bravely ignoring its own past).

So it was with Black Lives Matter, so it was with Pride, and so it is with NAIDOC Week.

We're sure Santos' commitment to proudly "Heal Country" is news to the dozens of Indigenous-led groups who vehemently oppose its plans to frack at its project in Narrabri.