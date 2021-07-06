This is the second part of a two-part series. Read the first part here.

Adani is hardly alone in taking on individual activists: a June report by the Business and Human Rights Resource Centre, a global advocacy group, recorded more than 3100 global actions against community leaders, farmers, workers, unions, journalists, civil society groups and other defenders who fought irresponsible business practices between January 2015 and May 2021.

More than 40% of those came in the form of judicial harassment, which can include criminal and civil lawsuits, arbitrary detention, abusive subpoenas and fabricated charges by governments and businesses. They can also be "strategic lawsuits against public participation" (SLAPPs) which broadly set out not necessarily to beat critics but silence or intimidate them with drawn-out, costly, and/or restrictive cases.