A fresh strategic headache has emerged for the Morrison government and its allies in the Indo-Pacific, with Russia making its presence felt in South-East Asia as it becomes increasingly cosy with the Myanmar junta.

Russia has been the generals’ most unqualified supporter since the February 1 coup d’etat and the relationship went to the next level when Myanmar chairman General Min Aung Hlaing recently flew to Moscow for an international military conference.

In his sixth visit since taking over the top job in Myanmar's military, which is known as the Tatmadaw, he met with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who visited Myanmar last year, and Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council.