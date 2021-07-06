Former MP Julia Banks has dropped her long-promised bucket on the federal Liberal Party and the results, so far, have been much as you’d expect.

Three narratives dominate the media's reporting on her new book, Power Play: support for or criticism of Banks herself, along political lines; the guessing game about the owner of the "wandering hand"; and the role played by the dark eminence of Scott Morrison in Banks’ story of betrayal.

Banks isn’t a sympathetic martyr of the Me Too cause. She speaks like the corporate lawyer she was; clear, direct, unemotional. The minute calculation of what she will and won’t choose to reveal has been thought through. This gives her target -- the party -- room for a pincer attack on her motivations and credibility.