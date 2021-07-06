The federal government has spent just $32,000 on digital ads that specifically promote vaccines out of the $41 million earmarked for COVID-19 advertising campaigns according to a digital marketing analytics company.

These findings come against the backdrop of a stunted vaccine rollout, muddled messaging about eligibility and rising vaccine hesitancy, which has doubled to 16% of Australians since mid-2020.

Digital intelligence firm Pathmatics has released data about the government’s digital advertising spend since April last year based on its own insights. The company signs people up to use an app to record what advertisements they’re shown online. Data is then extrapolated to provide insight into how advertisers are spending their money and who their messages are reaching.