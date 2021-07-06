ACTS OF DICTATORS

India’s war on its Muslim citizens is escalating in plain sight and anyone who calls it out is targeted by Indian fascists. Meanwhile, the Erdogan regime abandons the Istanbul Convention on Women’s Rights, with Poland soon to follow.

Xi’s lies and twisted view of communist history. A new book tries to pin much of the blame for World War 2 on Stalin, but it ignores the unique evil of Nazism (and historical fact), while two new books on the North Korean regime ignore how Kim Jong Un uses tools other than force to maintain his power.

SCIENCE

A guide to different kinds of infinities, illustrated by the worst hotel since The Shining. Why Arctic infrastructure is at risk of rapid failure from climate change. How other long-term diseases can help us understand the threat of, and treatments for, long COVID.