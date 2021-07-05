International travel is out of reach for many but the SBS coverage of the Tour de France offered a weekend tour of the French alps from the comfort of an Australian armchair, as well as bringing to prominence a new local hero in Ben O'Connor, a genuine successor to Cadel Evans. The cycling drew 263,000 viewers nationally from 8.30pm until the very early hours of Sunday morning.

But love, sweat and tears (in the kitchen) were the big attractions Sunday night, with Seven bringing back The Farmer Wants a Wife to strong numbers (1.28 million) while Australian Ninja Warrior on Nine (1.003 million) and Ten's MasterChef Australia (825,000) brought up the rear.

Breakfast: Insiders, 640,000; Weekend Sunrise, 487,000; Landline, 421,000; Weekend Today, 352,000.