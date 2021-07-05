There was something almost sad about the feeble announcement and spin from Scott Morrison after Friday's national cabinet meeting.

Having briefed the government's chief stenographer about how Friday's meeting was to be portrayed, the prime minister's "leadership" consisted of a plan for exiting from the pandemic composed of four "stages", "components" or "phases".

Unlike traditional uses of the word "plan", this one had no detail, no timetable, no direction, no way of establishing in which "component" we would be located -- in essence, a heading "plan" with four dot points, each of which read TBA.