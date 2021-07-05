The Coalition government ignored an independent panel’s recommendations for two women to join the ABC’s board and instead selected a friend of Communications Minister Paul Fletcher with no media experience.
A document obtained by Crikey through freedom of information reveals the list of recommended candidates for the public broadcaster’s non-executive director vacancies.
The panel, comprising Dr Sally Pitkin, Helen Williams and Mark Kenny, selected Lisa Chung AM, Mario D’Orazio, Anita Jacoby AM and Peter Tonagh.
On May 17 Fletcher announced that D’Orazio, Tonagh and Fiona Balfour, a captain’s pick, had been appointed.
Save up to 50% on a year of Crikey
Choose what you pay, from $99.
Balfour is a business executive who has worked in the aviation and IT sectors. She’s also known to be close to Fletcher. In 2017 he appointed her to the board of the Western Sydney Airport project. In 2013 she was one of four guests reported to have been invited by Fletcher to his budget-in-reply dinner in Parliament House.
It is at least the second time that Jacoby has been passed over for a public broadcaster board role. In 2020 Fletcher picked political ally Warren Mundine over Jacoby and three other candidates selected by an independent panel. Jacoby is a career broadcast executive and journalist who serves as a member of the Australian Communications and Media Authority.
Chung is non-executive director on several corporate boards including insurance company Australian Voice and the Art Gallery of NSW Foundation’s board. Chung, a fourth-generation Chinese-Australian, would have been the only non-white member of the ABC board.
Neither Chung nor Jacoby could be reached for comment.
Non-executive directors must have experience in media, business, corporate governance or the arts. It is a five-year term and pays $56,380 a year.
Fletcher’s decision to choose an allied candidate over suggested qualified candidates is further evidence of the government’s willingness to shape the supposedly independent public broadcasters. Fletcher’s office did not respond to Crikey questions by deadline.
In addition to the selection of Mundine for the SBS, the decision to pick Ita Buttrose as the ABC’s chair in 2019 was also a captain’s pick. Buttrose was selected by the government over the three recommended candidates.
Buttrose has taken issue with the government’s total control over who is appointed to the ABC board.
“I don’t know chairs of other companies who have no input into the composition of their board,” she said just before the appointees were announced. “Although we are a Commonwealth entity, I do think the chair of all Commonwealth entities should have some input into who the directors are.”
What do you think? Write to [email protected] and let us know your thoughts. Don’t forget to include your full name to be considered for publication.
Leave a comment
Just more blatant board stacking and “jobs for mates” from another incompetent, corrupt LNP government member. Why are we not surprised. If Labor tried that, the MSM would be screaming up and down the land about ” corruption”! If the LNP do it – nary a peep. Just shows how corrupt and biased the MSM are!
I don’t have huge problems with this TBH. I think appointments need to be seen across the context of the board as a whole.
Two thirds of the board have direct experience as journos or media company execs (6 of 9). That’s a pretty high level of direct experience in any industry. Balfour and Jacoby aren’t even in the same league when it comes to governance chops, and the former has desirable experience (whole of company digital transformation and enterprise IT).
It sucks for Jacoby but she’s doesn’t have the governance experience to be there except based on industry specific executive experience, and that’s more than covered.
Chung I think would have been a valuable addition, but if tossing up between bolstering legal experience on the board and bolstering enterprise IT/digital experience I can kind of see why somebody might choose the latter.
‘governance chops’?
Are you serious? I’d say they’re not in the same league when it comes to ‘government’s pals’. I think appointments need to be seen across the context of the board as a whole lot of political appointments, Kyle. The phrase ‘captain’s pick’ is very apt; for this government the board has only one purpose.
This is nothing new.
Michelle Guthrie x google, x Murdoch and Vanessa Guthrie , no relation, while still with the minerals council of Australia and I believe she is still on the board of the minerals council, were both appointed by the Coalition not so long ago.
This follows John Howard’s appointments of Murdoch media hacks.
Keith Murdoch was outraged by the ABCs existence and he and his evil spawn have tried to dismember it via the political party they own , the Coalition
Morrison’s response to Buttrose will be “If she doesn’t like it, she knows where she can go.”
Indeed. In 2003 Howard’s appointments to the ABC Board included noted Liberal apologists such as Janet Albrechtsen, opinion writer to the Australian and certainly openly pro Liberal Ron Brunton long time conservative, Keith Windschuttle well known for his belief that the Stolen Generations is a myth. Donald Mc Donald chairman from 1996 to 2006, was appointed by Howard and known to be a close friend of Howard.
The Coalition’s assault on the ABC and that of Runpert Goebbels Murdoch will never cease; it’s been in progress for 85 years.
For three years, Keith Murdoch and other newspaper owners insisted that the ABC be restricted to no more than 200 words a day of overseas news, and limited its presentation of news bulletins to five minutes in the evening – but not before 7.50pm, by which time it was thought people would have finished reading their newspapers.
When, by 1936, the ABC had begun to develop an independent news service, Murdoch was greatly displeased.
His newspapers demanded a reduction in the ABC’s income from licence fees so that it would, in Inglis’ summary, ”stop competing improperly with private enterprise”.
In an early show of defiance, the vice-chairman of the ABC, Herbert Brookes – a leading conservative and son-in-law of Alfred Deakin, Australia’s second prime minister – attacked Murdoch for his self-interest and his attempts to cripple the ABC’s news service, as well as his ”conspiracy of silence” about the success of the ABC.
Private commercial interests were not the only enemies. At its inception and for many years later, the ABC was the responsibility of the Postmaster-General’s department.
The politician to hold the office of Postmaster-General in 1938 was a South Australian Country Party man with a military background, A.G.Cameron. When the chairman of the [ABC] commission and two of its members first met him, Cameron did not mince his words:
”’I know nothing about broadcasting. I’m not interested in it. If I had my way I would stop all broadcasting. No time for these mechanical things. Don’t know anything about music. As for people who give talks and commentaries over the air, if I had my way I would poison the blank blanks – would bring them under the Vermin Act.”
http://www.theage.com.au/comment/auntys-enemies-abc-still-under-attack-after-80-years-20140207-3278b.html
Sounds like not much has changed over the years. In fact it is arguably worse.