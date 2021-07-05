News alert: governments and public authorities have seized control of both “news” and news distribution as they grab the opportunity offered by the pandemic. Journalists? They’re increasingly at risk of being left out, echoing along behind.

But there’s a gap in the news market that political uncertainty makes governments reluctant to fill. It’s looking forward to ask: what’s the post-COVID world? How do we get there?

Australia’s political leaders have taken the knowledge and power that comes with their authority and meshed it with the ubiquity of media distribution (both traditional and social) to bypass journalists. This is the news, 21st century style.