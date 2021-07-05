Julia Banks has been called a “rich bitch,” a “bully”, a “nasty,” “crazy corporate” woman who needs to be controlled. She’s been repeatedly questioned about her devotion to motherhood, told she “owes” the Liberal Party, and alleges Prime Minister Scott Morrison tried to hide her away when she did not vote for him during the 2017 leadership spill.

In her new book, Power Play, Banks lays out the controlling, demeaning and bullying tactics in politics -- but occasionally falls prey to the snide sexism she seeks to call out. Speaking exclusively to Crikey, Banks tells of the heightened toxicity and control under Morrison and defends calling out women who bend to bullying.

The whole spectrum of sexist insults

Banks was the only Liberal MP to win a seat from Labor at the 2016 election -- her first term in politics after leaving a career as a corporate lawyer. She quit the Liberal Party following the Morrison leadership spill before sitting briefly as an independent until the 2019 election.