The Morrison government has finally unveiled a four-phase plan to reopen Australia, 17 months after the pandemic first hit. The plan lacks data on vaccination rates, goals or dates -- the government is waiting for modelling from the Doherty Institute.

But experts warn Australia may have to look abroad for guidance as the more infectious Delta variant spreads among populations, with herd immunity potentially off the table -- even with high vaccination rates.

Let other countries be our guide

The UK has hit vaccination rates of 70%. Today it's expected COVID-19 restrictions will be eased. Vaccinated adults will be able to return from certain countries without having to self-isolate; face masks will be voluntary outside healthcare settings, as will scanning QR codes to enter hospitality venues.