As we watch from afar as crowds fill stadiums and travel resumes overseas, Australia, once the envy of the world for its COVID-19 management, now seems to have fallen behind.

No one is feeling the impact of Australia's COVID failures more sorely than young Australians, who with each lockdown and each day of closed borders lose a little more of what are supposed to be the greatest years of our lives. So it’s no surprise that when Prime Minister Scott Morrison (potentially accidentally) announced under-40s could request an AstraZeneca shot from their GP, many young adults jumped at the chance.

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been missing many things, among them: sufficient supply; effective administration; convincing marketing; and clear messaging. But an absent element that rests in the hands of the public is momentum. Due to Australia’s elimination approach to COVID, and the relatively normal way of life many of us had been leading until recently, there has been next to no sense of urgency to get to the vaccine finish line. Young Australians, however, feel differently.