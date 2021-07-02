Nothing of note last night. Seven won because of the another solid night for the news, Home and Away and then the AFL -- which lingered longer than necessary; 629,000 viewers nationally over nearly four hours makes for a winning night.

MasterChef on Ten had 739,000, but that wasn’t enough to beat the ABC into third spot in the main channels. Nine was second. Its NRL game between Easts and Melbourne averaged 555,000. Hardly the stuff of ratings legends.

Nine’s news again was chosen by viewers to turn to in greater numbers than for Seven. Nine won the metros, Seven won nationally. All in all, well over half a million extra viewers watched the 5 to 8pm news and current affairs programs last night than the previous Thursday when interest in COVID was rising. For yet another night, Nine’s 6 to 7pm news was the most watched program anywhere: 372,000 for the half hour.