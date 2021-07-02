Amid all the healthcare news of late, the most significant shift in Australia's medical sector has barely been debated or widely understood. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's draft decision giving health fund Nib more leverage — and the purchase by Medibank of stake in both a private hospital and a chain of practices — will mean that health funds will get more say in how care is delivered. This signals a seismic policy shift in the private healthcare sector.

The provider lobby, led by the Australian Medical Association (AMA), is reacting strongly, claiming that such “managed care” will reduce care quality and compromise outcomes.

The claims are made as self-evident and tend to escape proper scrutiny. This isn’t right given what’s at stake. Let’s not forget that the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety cast serious doubt over the wisdom of leaving providers of an asymmetric service to their own devices and with little oversight.