Prime Minister Scott Morrison came out of hotel quarantine and into the fire. State and territory premiers, along with many Australians forced into lockdown, are furious at the government’s bungling of the vaccine rollout and Morrison’s wishy-washy messaging around access to the AstraZeneca vaccine. Half of Australia’s population is living under a lockdown order.

Premiers went into the national cabinet meeting with harsh demands around vaccination goals and international arrival caps, calling for new targets to address the COVID-19 outbreaks.

But the meeting -- on the surface, at least -- seems to have appeased several premiers. ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr tweeted that there was an “outbreak of peace and harmony in the federation”, while SA Premier Steven Marshall called the meeting “excellent” and “respectful”.