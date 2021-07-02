Problem gamblers routinely spend days in Melbourne’s Crown casino, sleeping in their cars and squandering tens of thousands of dollars an hour under pressure from casino staff, the Victorian royal commission has heard.

The stories are brutal, honest and heart-wrenching, laying bare the tactics designed to keep problem gamblers playing.

Gambling for a meal

Binbin Du spoke about his spiral into gambling addiction. He started gambling online after losing his job in Brisbane in 2017 and started betting on races and the NBA. When his marriage broke down, Du travelled to Melbourne to use points accrued by marketing on CrownBet online at Crown Melbourne.