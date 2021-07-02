"I've lived in Abbotsford for 40 years... my dad used to farm here, I filled his gumboots, my children do now..."

"Six years farming here... before, I had come off the path; now, I'm back on a path..."

In the biting wind coming off the bend of the Yarra, a hundred or so gardeners, supporters and old lags -- and a few curious joggers -- were gathered last Saturday morning outside the community garden of the Collingwood Children's Farm to talk about growing stuff on small plots in the midst of a big city.