When Daniel Andrews' former senior adviser Chris Reilly ordered Crown executive Michelle Fielding in May 2019 to intimidate an official of Victoria's gambling regulator with the warning that Crown would go to Andrews government minister Marlene Kairouz, it was no idle threat.

The Andrews government has kept the Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation (VCGLR) on a tight leash ever since it was elected, and kept the body's funding below the levels of its predecessors.

A commission official had discovered Crown was failing to comply with a requirement to consult Commonwealth money-laundering regulator AUSTRAC over improving its anti-money laundering controls. AUSTRAC has been investigating the company for money-laundering breaches since last year and in June this year widened that investigation.