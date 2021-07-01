From the moment it was created, the "$500 million National Commuter Car Park Fund" was a rort. And public servants in the Department of Infrastructure treated it that way.

As Crikey reported earlier this week, the fund was part of an Urban Congestion Fund (UCF) established by the Turnbull government in 2018, initially costing $1 billion, with the idea that it would be based on a competitive selection process on publicly available guidelines to choose the most effective projects.

This reflected a key change by Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister: the Coalition abandoned its long-term reluctance about Commonwealth investment in cities. Traditionally, the Coalition had only spent infrastructure funding in regional areas, where it could be pork-barrelled to the advantage of Nationals ministers, who controlled the Transport/Infrastructure portfolio. Turnbull had also heeded the Reserve Bank's repeated calls for a "pipeline" of infrastructure projects over a long-term planning period.