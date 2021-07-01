They call it "hunting season" in radical circles: when you turn on the most extreme part of your movement and wipe it out.
In the Zionist uprising of the 1940s, the Palmach did it to the Stern Gang, the fascist-Zionists waging terror against the British; the IRA wiped out the upstart Irish People's Liberation Organisation in a single murderous night in 1992.
Fun times.
How many factions could the ALP shatter into? Keep reading to find out...
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.