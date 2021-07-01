ABC's Win The Week lost ground, as predicted -- 589,000 last night, down 118,000 viewers or around 16% from the 708,000 debut last week. That’s around 40% less than some of the weak nights for Hard Quiz. No matter how hard they flog it, this horse is already drooping. To rub it in even further, 139,000 extra viewers tuned in to watch Shaun Micalleff’s Mad As Hell afterwards. It averaged 728,000 with the first audience in 18 months.

In the mornings, the hour of news on the ABC from 9am easily won the slot once again with more than 450,000 viewers watching. That topped the 324,000 watching Seven’s Morning Show and Nine’s Today Extra with 224,000. The need for COVID-19 updates boosted the ABC News figures, as it did for ABC News Breakfast, which added about 20,000 extra viewers. Nine's Today added a similar figure but the audience for Seven’s Sunrise fell around 5000 on a week earlier.

In the 5pm to 8pm news and current affairs slots around half a million extra people watched last night than a week earlier. Audiences rose for Ten News from 5pm, The Project from 6.30 to 7.30pm, Seven and Nine’s news, ACA, 7.30 and the 7pm ABC News.