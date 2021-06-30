The Biloela family -- Priya, Nades, Kopika and Tharnicca Murugappan -- has been granted a three-month temporary bridging visa by the Immigration Minister Alex Hawke.

We asked readers to respond to Leslie Cannold's Both Sides Now debating the question of the government allowing the Murugappans to stay permanently. As was to be expected, your opinions varied widely.

Stephen Buzacott writes: Despite the welcome repatriation of the Murugappan family to Perth, the denial of return to Biloela is just vindictive -- just another example of the smug, mean, vindictive and incompetent nature of our government.