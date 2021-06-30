Midway through her journalism degree at an Australian university Chloe, an international student from China, was confronted by a Chinese classmate who accused her of taking an anti-Beijing line in a story she wrote.

Threatened with being reported to the Chinese Communist Party but wanting to continue to develop her skills and profile as a journalist, Chloe concluded that her only safe options were to avoid reporting on matters sensitive in Beijing, or to use a pseudonym (as she is in this article).

“I felt worried that I was just an international student and I would have no protection from the Australian government were I to get in trouble, so I started to think about ways that I can protect myself,” she said.