Ever heard of the cashflow boost for business? No? You’re not alone. Nobody has. We should have -- it was a convoy of gigantic dump trucks full of money stretching as far as the eye can see.

The money was bound for small business owners (and a small number of non-profit entities). Business owners were eligible for up to $100,000, depending on their scale. What did they have to do with it? Whatever they wanted! They could buy supplies, pay rent, pay the lot as a dividend to themselves.

This was a $35.5 billion program, the third biggest expenditure in the history of the Australian government. (Behind the $90 billion we spent on JobKeeper and the new submarines, price tbd). It cost about twice as much as the much doubling of JobSeeker, and got about 0.0000002% as much attention. You can see it lurking menacingly in this next graph. It’s the orange part and it’s enormous.