An ordinary Monday night with the usual cast of wasteful "reality" programs clogging up the airways: MasterChef on Ten, 852,000; Australian Ninja Warrior on Nine, 871,000; the second last ep of this year’s Big Brother, 953,000; Have You Been Paying Attention? on Ten, 895,000.

So it was Nine’s night from Seven and Ten in a close finish in total people and the main channels, while the demos were shared.

But the interesting development was the upsurge in viewing in breakfast, mornings and early evening news because of the COVID lockdowns around the country. School holidays helped lift post-9am viewing. An extra 100,000 viewers tuned in to breakfast from 7am, most choosing Seven's Sunrise (compared with a week ago), followed by the ABC's News Breakfast and then Nine's Today. Seven’s The Morning Show and Today Extra had more than 100,000 extra viewers yesterday.