“Pathetic in effort and ordinary in application” is how one aged care operator described the government’s latest attempts to solve the COVID vaccination crisis in the sector by mandating vaccinations for aged care workers.

“This is massively overdue and will eventually benefit us, but if you read the fine print it is not until September,” he said.

“Robert” (who prefers to remain anonymous so he can speak frankly) is chair of a number of aged care homes in inner Sydney, responsible for 1000 residents and staff. He raised concerns with me in April about the delay in the federal government vaccination rollout for the sector.