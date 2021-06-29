So far, it seems COVID-19 policy has been a game of catch-up. A case here, so we wear masks. A case there, so the border is shut. And then we go about our lives, as though this pandemic belongs in India or the United States or some other far-flung country.

Reactive politics has been the winner over proactive policy at every turn.

Let’s hope like hell that yesterday’s decisions by states, in the wake of the latest outbreak, to shut borders, up restrictions and issue stay-at-home orders fixes it all again.