Barnaby Joyce is consistently lauded as a “retail politician”, and one thing the last week has shown us is that he is certainly all about making transactions.

After re-ascending to the top Nationals job, he moved quickly to punish his foes and reward his friends. Barnaby 2.0 also swiftly made it clear that he would be pushing for deals to favour coal, and carve out agriculture from climate change action. He is nothing if not industrious when it comes to selling out the rest of the nation in favour of his voting base.

And he and other Nats saved some of their most blustery bullshit for a shambolic stunt over the Murray-Darling Basin Plan.