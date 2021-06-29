To coincide with the return of incompetent rorter Bridget McKenzie to cabinet, the auditor-general yesterday released a report showing how the pros rort taxpayer funds.

McKenzie's sports rorts were a lousy $100 million spent trying to win marginal seats. Alan Tudge and Michael McCormack's National Commuter Car Park Fund is three quarters of a billion dollars and counting, and part of a much bigger pork-barrel called the Urban Congestion Fund (UCF), currently up to $4.8 billion.

For all the outrage about her blatant rorting, McKenzie was splashing in the toddlers' pool while Tudge and McCormack were doing laps in the Olympic-size trough.