The Full Morrison The prime minister's virtual press conference Monday night treated us to 100-proof Scott Morrison. The goalpost shifting, the demonstrable falsehoods, the cranky dodging of responsibility -- it was a potent Long Island Iced Tea of Morrisonisms.

Behold:

Now, the [Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation] advice talks about a preference for AstraZeneca to be available and made available to those as preferred for those over 60. But the advice does not preclude persons under 60 from getting the AstraZeneca vaccine. And so if you wish to get the AstraZeneca vaccine, then we would encourage you to a, go and have that discussion with your GP ...