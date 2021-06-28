Last week was not a good one for Scott Morrison. The Nationals' leadership change, the vaccine rollout, the pending Sydney lockdown all made for a stressful time.

So how did the prime minister find relief? It appears that Morrison indulged in music from artists like Hillsong UNITED, Prince, and Jesus Culture over the weekend. And before that he'd recently dipped his toes into electronic dance music and metal genres.

Morrison’s public profile on Spotify shows that the account was used to listen to artists on playlists called “ScoMo’s Worship” and “ScoMo’s Global Eighties” over the weekend, including songs like Prince's "Let's Go Crazy" and Cutting Crew's "(I Just) Died In Your Arms".