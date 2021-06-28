EXPOSURE FLIGHTS

Millions of Australians are now subject to COVID-19 restrictions, the ABC reports, after:

Dozens of exposure sites have since been identified in New South Wales (five separate alerts were put out yesterday, the latest of which named city venues, Sydney Airport, Olympic Park, and transport routes); Queensland (i.e. Brisbane Airport, CBD, Chapel Hill, Fortitude Valley, Hamilton, Hendra, Indooroopilly, Newstead, Tenerrife, Warwick, West End, and the McDonalds at Glass House Mountains); Western Australia (i.e. Clarkson, Connolly, Currambine, Innaloo, Joondalup, Koondoola, and Mindarie) and Victoria (i.e. Holiday Inn Express Southbank and Melbourne Airport).

Scott Morrison has called emergency national security and national cabinet meetings today, while Shellharbour Mayor Marianne Saliba has slammed the NSW government for failing to inform residents in Saturday morning’s official announcement that they would go into lockdown.

PS: Treasury’s Intergenerational Report will be released today and show long-term damage from the pandemic e.g. federal deficits through to 2060 and hampered migration and population growth.

A RORTING CHANCE?

Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce has returned supporter Bridget “Sports Rorts” McKenzie to cabinet where, Guardian Australia reports, she takes on the roles of Minister for Regionalisation, Regional Communications and Regional Education, and replaces detractor Darren Chester as Veterans’ Affairs Minister with New South Wales MP Andrew Gee amid the creation of a royal commission into veteran suicides.

The news comes roughly 18 months after an audit revealed McKenzie and her office diverted millions in taxpayer funds to sports clubs under the Coalition’s marginal seat strategy in the 2019 election, identified in an infamous colour-coded spreadsheet dictated by Scott Morrison’s office and deployed without legal authority. The former sports minister then briefly became the first Morrison-era minister to leave cabinet over a political scandal, when she stepped down over a failure to declare a conflict of interest in a gun club that benefited from the scheme.

Joyce, who as deputy prime minister was last week appointed to the Cabinet Taskforce on the Status of Women despite two denied allegations of sexual harassment, also gave McKenzie responsibilities for drought and emergency management. The role had previously held by deputy leader David Littleproud who remains Agriculture Minister and gains the Northern Australia portfolio.

Keith Pitt retained the water and resources portfolios, but has been removed from cabinet.

PS: Despite recent scandals such as the stalled vaccine rollout and the Nationals’ spill, the latest Newspoll ($) has the Coalition’s primary vote steady and Scott Morrison up a point.

These changes will provide the strongest female representation in an Australian government cabinet on record, building on the previous record also achieved under my government. However, it is not just about the size of the female contingent in my cabinet but the skills and the experience they all bring to help us solve our nation’s challenges. Scott Morrison

The prime minister brags about female representation in a new cabinet featuring a man accused of rape (who denies the allegations), another accused of sexual harassment (who denies the allegations), and a newly-returned female minister responsible for turning a $100 million sports infrastructure scheme into a Coalition slush fund.

View from the Hill: COVID battle on a knife edge — Michelle Grattan (The Conversation): “The argument Scott Morrison has consistently put — that NSW has a better way of dealing with COVID, by avoiding comprehensive closures — has been blown away by Gladys Berejiklian’s reluctant resort to a lockdown of greater Sydney and other places. In the end, the disease dictates the response, at least if a community wants maximum safety. And it will find the inevitable holes in even a strong defensive fence.”

Productivity, population crucial ($) — Josh Frydenberg (The Australian): “Our population is growing slower and ageing faster than expected. This affects economic growth and workforce participation. In the past, [Intergenerational Reports] have underestimated population growth. In 2002 it was forecast Australia would reach 25 million people in 2040. We got there 20 years earlier. However, this is the first IGR in which population size is being revised downward, a result of COVID.”

Hard lessons: On unis, Coalition has embraced Howard’s way — George Megalogenis (The Sydney Morning Herald; an edited extract of Quarterly Essay, Exit Strategy: Politics after the Pandemic, published today): “Given the gargantuan sums being borrowed and spent on the safety net, no one needed to be worse off. Yet the Morrison government chose to exclude universities from JobKeeper, and also to deny JobSeeker to many of their international students. I asked ministers, former ministers, public servants and vice-chancellors: why were universities singled out? One person familiar with the government’s thinking told me: ‘It’s not that complicated. The government hates universities.’”

Sydney

Members of the public will be prevented from attending Ben Roberts-Smith’s defamation trial until further notice due to COVID-19 restrictions — the trial will instead be broadcast via a video link.