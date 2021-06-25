AFL helped Seven triumph on Thursday — the network easily won the night in main channels and total people. But Thursday night is not exactly a glittering prize.

The most watched non-news, non-sport program wasn’t even in prime time: it was the 5.30-6pm section of Seven’s The Chase Australia, with 909,000 viewers. Not even the AFL — 781,000 — could attract more viewers.

Low numbers across the board, it appears. The 717,000 viewership for MasterChef on Ten was not nearly sizeable enough, while on the ABC Foreign Correspondent on deepfakes (with Hamish Macdonald as host) attracted 627,000 viewers, and Q+A straight after, with Macdonald again at the helm, drew only 439,000. Foreign Correspondent had almost as many metro viewers — 430,000 — as Q+A had nationally. Not a good look.

Breakfast: Sunrise, 443,000 national/259,000 metro; Today, 337,000/223,000; News Breakfast, 273,000/176,000

Regional top five: Seven News, 580,000; Seven News 6.30, 573,000; The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 365,000; Home and Away, 326,000; 7pm ABC News, 323,000.

Network channel share:

Seven (34.0%) Nine (24.5%) Ten (18.7%) ABC (16.1%) SBS (6.7%)

Network main channels:

Seven (22.5%) Nine (17.0%) Ten (12.1%) ABC (10.5%) SBS ONE (3.5%)

Top 5 digital channels:

7TWO (5.3%) 7mate (4.2% 10 Bold (3.0%) ABC Kids/Comedy/Plus (2.9%) 10 Peach (2.8%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.634 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.562 million Nine News — 1.242 million Nine News 6.30 — 1.200 million 7pm ABC News — 1.004 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 967,000 The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 909,000 Home and Away (Seven) — 825,000 AFL (Seven) — 781,000 7.30 (ABC) — 766,000

Top metro programs:

Seven News — 1.054 million

Losers: Q+A

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 1.054 million Seven News 6.30 — 989,000 Nine News — 937,000 Nine News 6.30 — 895,000 ACA (Nine) — 683,000 7pm ABC News — 681,000 7.30 (ABC) — 506,000 Foreign Correspondent (ABC) — 430,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 418,000 Ten News First — 386,000

Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) — 443,000/259,000 Today (Nine) — 337,000/223,000 News Breakfast (ABC) — 273,000/176,000 The Morning Show (Seven), Today Extra (Nine) — 194,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 54,000

Top five pay TV programs:

AFL: Brisbane vs Geelong (Fox League) — 202,000 AFL: Thursday Night Footy on Fox (Fox Footy) — 132,000 Credlin (Sky News) — 82,000 The Bolt Report (Sky News) — 674000 Aussie Gold Hunters (Discovery) — 61,000