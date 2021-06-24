Win the Week isn’t Have You Been Paying Attention?. Nor is it Hard Quiz. It is more Randling, that very unforgettable non-comedic flop at the ABC years ago. It rated 708,000 nationally at 8pm — down 184,000 from 7.30’s 892,000.
Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell averaged 727,000, so there was a small turn-on for that — which is not a good sign for the very derivative Win the Week. It’s not fun to watch, unlike Hard Quiz or Have You Been Paying Attention? It will be a struggle to keep the 708,000 viewers next Wednesday.
It was Seven’s night again thanks to the news (1.66 million from 6pm to 7pm), Big Brother (934,000) and Home and Away (1.02 million). MasterChef on Ten got 742,000; Doctor Doctor on Nine reach 741,000 and Travel Guides on Nine at 7.30, 974,000. Hard Quiz dominates Wednesdays — its replacement won’t have that honour.
Breakfast: Sunrise, 464,000 nationally and 273,000 metro; Today, 322,000 and 212,000; News Breakfast, 288,000 and 188,000.
Regional top five: Seven News, 614,000; Seven News 6.30pm, 576,000; Home and Away, 406,000; The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 388,000; 7pm ABC News, 324,000.
Network channel share:
- Seven (29.1%)
- Nine (28.2%)
- Ten (19.5%)
- ABC (15.1%)
- SBS (8.1%)
Network main channels:
- Seven (21.1%)
- Nine (20.2%)
- ABC (11.8%)
- Ten (11.0%)
- SBS ONE (4.3%)
Top 5 digital channels:
- 10 Bold (4.4%)
- 7TWO (3.8%)
- 10 Peach (2.7%)
- GO (2.4%)
- 7TWO, 9Life (2.2%)
Top 10 national programs:
- Seven News — 1.720 million
- Seven News 6.30pm — 1.613 million
- Nine News — 1.349 million
- Nine News 6.30pm — 1.298 million
- A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.075 million
- 7pm ABC News — 1.071 million
- Home and Away (Seven) — 1.016 million
- Travel Guides (Nine) — 974,000
- The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 959,000
- Big Brother (Seven) — 934,000
Top metro programs:
1. Seven News — 1.106 million
2. Nine News — 1.044 million
3. Seven News 6.30 — 1.037 million
Losers: MasterChef, Win The Week — a misnomer.
Metro news and current affairs:
- Seven News — 1.106 million
- Nine News — 1.044 million
- Seven News 6.30pm — 1.037 million
- Nine News 6.30pm — 993,000
- ACA (Nine) — 768,000
- 7pm ABC News — 746,000
- 7.30 (ABC) — 608,000
- The Project 7pm (Ten) — 474,000
- Ten News First (ABC) — 367,000
- The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 258,000
Morning (national) TV:
- Sunrise (Seven) — 464,000/273,000
- Today (Nine) — 322,000/212,000
- News Breakfast (ABC) — 288,000/188,000
- The Morning Show (Seven) — 262,000
- Today Extra (Nine) — 162,000
- Studio 10 (Ten) — 42,000
Top 5 pay TV programs:
- Credlin (Sky News), Mr InBetween (Fox Showcase) — 70,000
- Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 69,000
- The Bolt Report (Sky News) — 67,000
- Alan Jones (Sky News) — 61,000
