Win the Week isn’t Have You Been Paying Attention?. Nor is it Hard Quiz. It is more Randling, that very unforgettable non-comedic flop at the ABC years ago. It rated 708,000 nationally at 8pm — down 184,000 from 7.30’s 892,000.

Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell averaged 727,000, so there was a small turn-on for that — which is not a good sign for the very derivative Win the Week. It’s not fun to watch, unlike Hard Quiz or Have You Been Paying Attention? It will be a struggle to keep the 708,000 viewers next Wednesday.

It was Seven’s night again thanks to the news (1.66 million from 6pm to 7pm), Big Brother (934,000) and Home and Away (1.02 million). MasterChef on Ten got 742,000; Doctor Doctor on Nine reach 741,000 and Travel Guides on Nine at 7.30, 974,000. Hard Quiz dominates Wednesdays — its replacement won’t have that honour.

Breakfast: Sunrise, 464,000 nationally and 273,000 metro; Today, 322,000 and 212,000; News Breakfast, 288,000 and 188,000.

Regional top five: Seven News, 614,000; Seven News 6.30pm, 576,000; Home and Away, 406,000; The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 388,000; 7pm ABC News, 324,000.

Network channel share:

Seven (29.1%) Nine (28.2%) Ten (19.5%) ABC (15.1%) SBS (8.1%)

Network main channels:

Seven (21.1%) Nine (20.2%) ABC (11.8%) Ten (11.0%) SBS ONE (4.3%)

Top 5 digital channels:

10 Bold (4.4%) 7TWO (3.8%) 10 Peach (2.7%) GO (2.4%) 7TWO, 9Life (2.2%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.720 million Seven News 6.30pm — 1.613 million Nine News — 1.349 million Nine News 6.30pm — 1.298 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.075 million 7pm ABC News — 1.071 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.016 million Travel Guides (Nine) — 974,000 The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 959,000 Big Brother (Seven) — 934,000

Top metro programs:

1. Seven News — 1.106 million

2. Nine News — 1.044 million

3. Seven News 6.30 — 1.037 million

Losers: MasterChef, Win The Week — a misnomer.

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 1.106 million Nine News — 1.044 million Seven News 6.30pm — 1.037 million Nine News 6.30pm — 993,000 ACA (Nine) — 768,000 7pm ABC News — 746,000 7.30 (ABC) — 608,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 474,000 Ten News First (ABC) — 367,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 258,000

Morning (national) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) — 464,000/273,000 Today (Nine) — 322,000/212,000 News Breakfast (ABC) — 288,000/188,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 262,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 162,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 42,000

Top 5 pay TV programs:

Credlin (Sky News), Mr InBetween (Fox Showcase) — 70,000 Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 69,000 The Bolt Report (Sky News) — 67,000 Alan Jones (Sky News) — 61,000