Did Scott Morrison want the last sitting period before the winter recess — some speculate the last sitting period before an early election — to be dominated by topics from when Julia Gillard was prime minister, topics most of us — whether Liberal, Labor, Green, conservative, News Corp, whoever — thought were settled?
How about the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, which was legislated in 2012? Sure there’s been debate and changes over how to achieve water savings — with the Coalition preferring to waste money in irrigation infrastructure ahead of water buybacks, and NSW allowing irrigators to rort with impunity — but the broad principle that the system needed to be managed to provide environmental flows along its length and into South Australia has been settled for nearly a decade.
Or maybe not so much: the Nationals in the Senate, led by Bridget McKenzie and Matt Canavan, tried to use a bill finally toughening up enforcement provisions in the plan to crack down on water theft to gut the plan and prevent Commonwealth water buybacks. Indeed, their amendments went further and would have freed up the funding for water buybacks to be pork-barrrelled into other uses.
The instinct to rort, you see, runs deep within the Nationals. Deeper than the Murray-Darling — and certainly after irrigators have finished with it.
This led to Liberal senators having to vote down their own colleagues’ amendments to government legislation, and South Australian senators venting their fury.
And women in the workforce?
It’s been an article of faith among policymakers since the Howard years that increasing female participation in the workforce is crucial in an economy facing the challenge of an ageing population. That means a dramatically greater need for childcare, and childcare subsidies have been steadily growing since then. Again the debate is around the detail of such a policy, not its broad direction. And after the Gillard government introduced a paid parental leave scheme, it was Tony Abbott, whose views on women date from the 12th century, who wanted to top it with a “Rolls-Royce” model.
And female participation has been one of the few triumphs of the Coalition’s time in government, going from below 59% in 2013 to 61.7% in May — more than recovering from last year’s dip.
But the government’s most recent expansion of childcare subsidies — intended to counter Anthony Albanese’s major reforms proposed after last year’s women-unfriendly budget — are opposed by Nationals.
Canavan again, and fellow far-right Queenslanders like MP George Christensen and the bizarre Senator Gerard Rennick, want handouts for women who stay home to look after children, which would actively negate measures to increase female participation.
Along the way, Christensen suggested working mothers were outsourcing parenting, a comment that went down about as well as a morals crusader in a Manila topless bar. It elicited a rebuke not merely from female Liberal colleagues but his own party’s Perin Davey.
Ah, those celebrated “retail political skills” in action.
Overturning the Murray-Darling Basin Plan and sending women back to the kitchen were unlikely to be top of the list of topics that Morrison, confined to The Lodge after his G7 trip, would have liked to dominate the headlines. Particularly given his struggles this year on gender issues. Particularly given Barnaby Joyce remains the subject of unresolved and serious sexual harassment complaints.
The back to the future pattern persists even on climate policy. Morrison is a modern denialist. Not outright denial of climate change as per Abbott: Morrison’s denialism is of gaseous form, with his commitment to a “gas-led recovery” and funding for LNG expansion and the new tech panacea of hydrogen, with a bet on carbon capture as well. His commitment to fossil fuels has little room for coal-fired power. It’s never to be dismissed outright, but it’s no longer on his agenda given the rotten economics of making electricity from burning the stuff, even if you can capture the carbon. Which you can’t.
But the Nats under Joyce have that old-time denialism, the pure kind you now only get in the rural tent with the thundering preacher. Gas is all very well, but they’re for the hard stuff. There’s nothing vaporous about Nationals’ denialism. They want more coal dug up and a lot more of it burnt, even if taxpayers have to subsidise it and electricity users have to pay more for it.
The criticism of Morrison was always that he was not moving on climate action even as the planet cooked, Australia burned, and the rest of the world committed to greater and more urgent action. But the Nationals actively want to drag Australia back. The growing realisation is that Joyce and his supporters have a much more encompassing vision for travelling backwards than just on climate.
I will get the Tardis to swing by. With its expansive interior we should be able to accommodate Hayseed and all of his brethren for a trip to a galaxy far, far away. I can promise them an amazing experience as It has been revealed that the Tardis is fuelled by a single lump of coal which regenerates itself every millennium much as Hayseed was resurrected by that lump he proudly handled in our Parliament, not long enough ago for my taste.
It is hard for me to grasp that mindsets like Barnaby’s still exist in 2021. Where has this idiot been all his life? He has learned nothing.
…. Try a butterfly net?
I ‘m a little flabbergasted that I agree with George Christensen to some degree about having a parent available to raise children.
It goes all the way back to it being unaffordable to have only one parents income to live a comfortable and prosperous life.
It also questions why is it that a human is only valued for their economic achievements today?
Thes twin themes represent how we have been duped as a country , a materialistic emptyheaded mega consumer highly wasteful society.
All driven by uncle Rupert ,successive conservative governments on both sides of politics, but mainly media/marketing.
Trudging along meekly in the general stupidity of the United states footsteps f…values, f… the future because there’s short term profit to be had.
Geez.. working parents ‘parent’ too you know. We’re not all money hungry materialistic empty headed consumers.
Christensen said that working parents are outsourcing their responsibilities.
Get f’kd George.
It is well documented that women who stay at home to look after kids are worse off later in life. They have less super, less assets, and less career opportunities.
If you want to stay at home and raise kids, good for you. If you want to work and put you kids in childcare, good for you.
In order to increase workplace participation of women, you need to have access to quality, reasonably priced childcare.
That’s the whole point.
There is no question working parents are outsourcing their responsibilities because they have been forced to, you would be hard pressed to find a better reason as to why this is a cruel and with far better government, money trap.
All engineered for profit for the most wealthy over quality of life for the masses.
A government with its people’s best interests at heart wouldn’t gear their policies so that the parent that brought up their own children would suffer later in life.
It was only 40 years ago when this scenario began to dominate our lives.
When I was a child my mother worked be ause there was a war on and women took up the male jobs while they were out there fighting. There were times when I woke up before our neighbour came to get me, that was a scary time for a two to four year-old. However, I survived, and my mother continued working after the war because my father was not the person who was in that war.
Re your point of the need for more than one wage, apart from the deliberate social engineering of often opposing agendas, I rarely see any mention of WHY so many toys are needed by, alleged, adults to feel fulfilled.
A far bigger question than any likely to be posed, let alone answered, here.
Be interesting to see if there is any correlation between the rise of two income families and the price of houses.
I thought it was negative gearing by investors.
The money could be going into shares in a business that has been incentivised by government to build things that last and are repairable, or improve the quality of food or repurpose, eg, electric motors in existing cars, Err I’m a little off track here. Why does anyone need 3 houses? what is the value for the rest of us?
Yep negative gearing is a huge driver.
Twice as much demand , double the consumers.not really double the incomes. multiply by more than 2? the profit with privatisation on basic necessities, only study for a job then pay. Cancel profitability for small farmers and country towns. .If a business or approach of government competes with your own, buy it, move the goal posts and split up the value, on sell.
It doesn’t seem possible that people still doubt that climate change is a huge threat – but then along comes Barnaby.
Don’t voters worry about bigger hotter worse fires, the drying up of our rivers in some places, flooding in some areas, trees destroying properties due to more destructive storms and temperature fluctuations that are ‘unprecedented’? Do people not see that trashing the environment has some negative effects?
Clearly not. Barnaby and his ilk are living in “beer goggles”…
When you’re nothing more than a “Political Front for the Fossil Fools of the Fossil Fuel Industry” (as Cousin Jethro’s gNats are) I’m pretty sure “seeing” doesn’t come into it.
I can see why Morrison and his Pentecostal lot aren’t worried, they all expect to be “saved” so are busy doing the Corporate Raider trick. Strip all assets from a dying Earth and believe Jesus will help them carry them to the new Earth where they can build their Unca’ Scrooge money bins and spend forever diving and swimming through them. How Good is that!
The hydrogen generators will most certainly be located in Australia’s gas fields, on short gas lines remote from the auditors, with a token decoration of solar panels that allow it to be marketed here as “Green Hydrogen”. Importing countries will certainly retail it as “Solar Hydrogen” with no carbon content at all. To block such cheating, we need to ensure that the auditors get to measure its use of gas and declare its fossil content to the world.
Does that mean there will be generators in the Parliamentary Triangle? Can’t they be attached to their mobile gas bags for ease of distribution all over the nation or even as far as Hawaii or the home of SCOVID’s convict roots in Cornwall?
Using solar power to produce hydrogen from natural gas would not be “green hydrogen”.
Green hydrogen is produced by electrolysis of water.
btw, if the government’s idea behind the Snowy Hydro gas fired power plant is to one day convert it to run on hydrogen, they are being stupid, since it would be more efficient to store the hydrogen at the point of production and use it in a fuel cell.