Australia is facing scathing criticism over the resettling of Afghan interpreters and other locals who put their lives on the line to help the defence force (ADF) during our longest war. Veterans, politicians and Afghan refugees argue Australia is shirking its moral duty by not fast-tracking visas for Afghan locally engaged employees (LEES) as other allied countries accelerate their programs.
The government says it’s trying, pointing to a program established in 2013 that has since resettled 1400 LEEs and their families. This week Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said 186 people had been given visas since April, but there are thought to be up to 1000 still waiting in Afghanistan. Many who worked for Australia have already been killed by an emboldened Taliban.
The harsh reality is that Australia will never be able to adequately resettle all those who helped it. Afghanistan is in a messy and chaotic state and is on the brink of disaster, which makes evacuation attempts challenging, especially with the Australian embassy closed. And while Australia’s approach has been slow and cumbersome, Canberra-based bureaucrats far from the horrors of war will always struggle for a satisfactory solution.
No contingency plan
Fighting a war of counter-insurgency is hard. You need to have locals on the ground helping you. And you need to have a contingency plan for them if things go wrong. But Neil James, executive director of independent public-interest watchdog Australian Defence Association, says we never really had one.
“There should’ve been some contingency planning in the background going back years,” he said.
But even planning for an evacuation can harm your war effort. If it gets out, it sends a message that you think you’re losing. It can sap morale among troops and convince locals you’re not in it for the long hall.
But failure to protect those who helped us can also harm Australia’s future defence capabilities. If Australia was involved in a similar future conflict, our failure to protect people who helped the ADF in Afghanistan would make for highly effective propaganda. It’s why — even going beyond emotional arguments about meeting our moral duty — so many veterans are concerned about the implications.
However, the process of vetting and resettling Afghans is a logistical nightmare. Some of that is our own doing. Three Canberra-based departments — Home Affairs, Defence, and Foreign Affairs and Trade — are all involved in the process. That leads to a disconnect between the decision-makers and the reality on the ground.
“In a country like Afghanistan that’s been at war for decades, where you have a local rural insurgency, it’s almost impossible to get through a vetting process by a Canberra-based bureaucracy,” retired army officer Stuart McCarthy tells Crikey.
Illiteracy rates in Afghanistan are high, unlike say South Vietnam, from where Australia evacuated locals who had assisted our war effort. A lack of written records, and visa forms that are long, complicated and in English, make it hard for people to prove they genuinely need protection. Because swathes of the country are or have been under Taliban control, people who helped Australia may have had to appease the enemy to survive. These nuances create the complexities that would drive a decision-maker to reject an application.
“It’s a wicked problem,” James said. “[But] it may be partly because we left it too late.”
Some of that wickedness is a result of our own failures. Soldiers on the ground were told not to help Afghans with their visa applications. Some who made it to Australia have no idea why they waited seven years to get approved. There’s little transparency about the program.
“We’ve had a generation of veterans, with first-hand on the ground counter-insurgency experience,” McCarthy said. “We understand this stuff far better than any of these decision-makers in Canberra.”
How we stack up
Evacuating Afghan fixers, translators and guards is a moral and practical challenge for all countries involved in Afghanistan. In the United States, the Biden administration is under fire from its failure to evacuate interpreters.
The UK, meanwhile, has promised to evacuate 3000 people. Germany’s defence minister says her country has a “deep obligation” to do so. Italy is running evacuation flights and calling it Operation Aquila. All this is in stark contrast to Australia which seems to favour quiet, behind-the-scenes work over public fanfare.
Payne talks only about the issue when pressed in the Senate. And when she does, she avoids the language of moral obligation used by her overseas counterparts, focusing instead on the challenges. And those challenges are real — Uruzgan, where Australia’s operations were focused, is difficult to get to and on the Taliban front-line, making evacuation flights all but impossible.
Getting Afghan interpreters to safety was always going to be hard. Mistakes were always going to be made. But there’s little clarity about the scale of the challenge, and why we’re struggling.
If Australians who worked in Afghanistan can compile a list of those who worked for them, then as I said yesterday, just get them somewhere they can get on a plane and fly then here. Keep them at an army barracks or somewhere secluded until they’ve their medical checks and been interviewed etc. A few will slip in whom we don’t want but we should deal with that when it happens.
Excellent & commonsense idea but not one that this mongrel Govt will accept or implement. This NLP Govt has no heart or soul & definately no morals. Led by a so called Christian who talks in tongues & acts like a barbarian.
“No strategy going in : no strategy coming out. Game over!”?
It was a politically opportune “follow the leader righteous war” – to get a foot in the door of Iraq, with a view to invasion – subsequently robbing the effort of Afghanistan to fuel their SNAFU in Iraq.
…. Another “Honest John Coalition Albatross” : and why Rudd didn’t pull on that promised RC into the invasion remains one of his.
Beyond SNAFU, FUBAR !!
Does any one seriously expect competence or morality to concern this government?
20 years and no planning. Sounds typical of Canberra.
The ACT manages to plan very well. It is the federal government, the elected representatives of the entire nation who meet in Canberra from time to time, who cannot plan.
Is the government saying that it didn’t run security checks on all the Locally Employed Staff (LES) before it employed then in Afghanistan?
I don’t think the LNP is doing anything beyond not saying and doing anything. Remember, they (the Government of a rich, first world country) spied on the Cabinet of East Timor (a newly minted, poor, developing third world nation) purely for financial gain. The LNP could not collectively accumulate a drop of human kindness or empathy unless they mistaking believed it was a laminated polymer film bearing a $ sign.
More they are not white Christian’s it sees to me.