It was Seven’s night in total people and the main channels and did well in the demos. But Big Brother — 848,000 — fell 20% and more from its lead-in, Home and Away with 1.06 million — and again the most watched non-news program on the night. That must be frustrating for Seven when the core demographic won’t stay around for BB after Home and Away.
Australian Ninja Warrior continues to sink for Nine: 824,000 was OK but not brilliant. Finding the Archibald on ABC managed 541,000; Nine’s The Weakest Link, 494,000.
Breakfast: Sunrise, 474,000 nationally and 282,000 metro; Today, 322,000 and 210,000; News Breakfast, 274,000 and 177,000.
Regional top five: Seven News, 646,000; Seven News 6.30, 602,000; Home and Away, 415,000; The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 354,000; 7pm ABC News, 330,000.
Network channel share:
- Seven (29.9%)
- Nine (26.9%)
- Ten (18.2%)
- ABC (17.0%)
- SBS (8.0%)
Network main channels:
- Seven (20.6%)
- Nine (18.8%)
- ABC (12.1%)
- Ten (11.5%)
- SBS ONE (5.4%)
Top 5 digital channels:
- 7TWO (3.9%)
- 7Mate (3.8%)
- 10 Bold (3.4%)
- 10 Peach (2.8%)
- ABC Kids/Comedy.Plus (2.6%)
Top 10 national programs:
- Seven News — 1.751 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.651 million
- Nine News — 1.253 million
- Nine News 6.30 — 1.229 million
- Home and Away (Seven) — 1.055 million
- 7pm ABC News — 1.023 million
- A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.022 million
- The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 951,000
- Big Brother (Seven) — 848,000
- Australian Ninja Warrior (Nine) — 824,000
Top metro programs:
1. Seven News, 1.105 million
2. Seven News 6.30, 1.05 million
Loser: The Weakest Link, 494,000 nationally
Metro news and current affairs
- Seven News — 1.105 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.050 million
- Nine News — 972,000
- Nine News 6.30 — 940,000
- ACA (Nine) — 733,000
- 7pm ABC News — 694,000
- 7.30 (ABC) — 543,000
- The Project 7pm (Ten) — 416,000
- Ten News First (ABC) — 343,000
- The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 258,000
Morning (national) TV:
- Sunrise (Seven) — 474,000/282,000
- Today (Nine) — 322,000/210,000
- News Breakfast (ABC) —274,000/177,000
- The Morning Show (Seven) — 271,000
- Today Extra (Nine) — 166,000
- Studio 10 (Ten) — 57,000
Top five Pay TV programs:
- Credlin (Sky News) — 86,000
- The Bolt Report (Sky News) — 80,000
- Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 74,000
- AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) — 67,000
- Alan Jones (Sky News) — 59,000
