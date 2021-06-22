IDEOLOGIES AND IDEOLOGUES

Brexit was supposed to usher in a neoliberal fantasy that would have made Thatcher look tame; the reverse has happened instead. Then there’s Boris Johnson’s self-serving use of stories.

Is climate action civil disobedience a sign of political alienation or engagement? Free speech in the US is a lot more complex than yelling fire in a crowded theatre, a new book shows. How racism shapes US support for wars of aggression. Joe Biden is exorcising the demonic ghost of Milton Friedman (whose views on apartheid-era South Africa have to be read to be believed).

He “set out to save the country from the meritocratic nightmare he’d made bank off of, as ambitious people tend to do once they’re financially set”: the Andrew Yang story.