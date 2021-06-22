How often do you have to repeat an unsupported allegation before it’s accepted? Many times.
That seems to be the hope of Labor backbencher Justine Elliot who has launched a social media campaign claiming that the Morrison government plans to introduce a cashless welfare card for pensioners.
The MP For Richmond told her Facebook followers: “If reelected, Scott Morrison will force pensioners on to the cashless welfare card. The plan will put 80% of your pension on a card that will limit what and where you can spend your own money.”
She cites as “evidence” a statement from Senator Anne Ruston, Minister for Families and Social Services, saying the government was considering broadening use of the already highly controversial cashless debit card program (under which 80% of a person’s welfare payments is quarantined on a card that cannot be used to withdraw cash or buy alcohol or gambling products).
However, Ruston says the government has “publicly ruled out ever requiring age pensioners to use the cashless debit card” and characterises Elliot’s campaign as a “social media rant”.
So is this just unplanned freelancing, or is it a trial balloon for a new “Mediscare”?
It’s worth remembering that the original “Mediscare” was a campaign by Labor leading up to the 2016 federal election and based on a claim that a Liberal government would privatise Medicare.
An Essential Media poll late in the campaign showed 50% of voters thought it likely the Liberal Party would attempt to privatise Medicare if it won the election, 34% said it was unlikely, and 17% did not know. Of those polled, 81% said privatising Medicare — as well as changing its current form — was cause for concern.
Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull was forced to declare that “Medicare will never, ever, ever be privatised”, which Labor counted as a success. The government’s response was widely criticised for being too late and for allowing Labor to control the agenda.
So is Elliot’s social media campaign a legitimate new “Mediscare”, or simply freelancing to generate support in her electorate … and maybe earn a place in the shadow cabinet? On the evidence so far it seems to be the latter.
Labor’s original campaign was effectively planned and executed, with a very substantial budget and heavy involvement of political allies. Elliot has received support from a handful of backbenchers, along with her assertion to The New Daily: “A lot of people in my area were raising their concerns. I’ve been inundated.”
However, social media support — even when extensive — does not make a false claim true, as demonstrated by Donald Trump’s “big lie” about the US election being stolen.
In her defence, Elliot — who was parliamentary secretary for foreign affairs and trade in the first Rudd government — says she “won’t be silenced”.
But no matter how often she repeats her unsupported allegation, it seems most unlikely to have any wider impact.
Tony Jaques is an expert on issue and crisis management and risk communication. He is CEO of Melbourne-based consultancy Issue Outcomes and his latest book is Crisis Counsel: Navigating Legal and Communication Conflict.
Our media landscape is amongst the most concentrated in the democratic world. Big media businesses are marred by big media interests. If you want the full, untainted picture on important issues — our environment, corruption, political competence, our culture, our economy — Crikey is required reading.
I am a private person that takes online privacy very seriously but I wanted to contribute my words to this campaign as I genuinely believe that we will improve as a country if more people read publications such as Crikey.
Join us and save up to 50%
Subscribe before June 30 and choose what you pay for a year of Crikey. Save up to 50% or, chip in extra and get one of our limited edition Crikey merch packs.Save up to 50%
Leave a comment
If it’s good enough for other welfare recipients, why not pensioners too?
Absolutely! And they would do it in a heartbeat if they thought they could get away with it.
I always get annoyed when the Mediscare trope gets rolled out. I am a in full knowledge of a taskforce set up by the liberal government at time to investigate outsourcing Medicare payments system. The fact is, given that Medicare is mainly a payment system that would amount to privatising Medicare. The scare was not based on falsehoods, but on knowledge of the intention of the Government…
Furthermore, the author of this shallow piece says ‘50% of voters thought it likely the Liberal Party would attempt to privatise Medicare if it won the election’ as if this were proof of the ‘scary’ effect of Labor’s warning. In reality, roughly that proportion of the population is ALWAYS thinking it’s likely the LNP will attempt to privatise or in some other way undermine Medicare; it’s ‘in their DNA’.
Has Murdoch bought Crikey? What are all these light weight LNP defending articles?
how much would you be prepared to be they don’t? “never ever” has a familiar and ominous ring
“bet” they don’t
Lets get this clear. What odds would you give on the basis they will try? I suggest very low otherwise I will be putting money on it. In the last decade or so there has been growing waiting lists to the extent that many GP avoid referrals for afflictions that I know privately insured patients receive very quickly and are subsidised by the Gov through gov funds to Health Insurance and rebates. The wealthy get the rails run all the time.
Perhaps Crikey should do an article on it?
Don’t for one minute think Elliot’s conclusion is a rant. Or if you would, crying wolf? Just one example: Hearing Aust. an entity in part funded by Federal Govt, refused a cash payment for renewal of an annual renewal of services. Alternative offered, attend CBA and cash payment would be accepted. I am not a client of CBA. My preference is to pay cash for all purchases in person ie Credit Card cancelled due to Provider(s) refusal to allow contact by phone. Consequence: No longer able to receive service or hearing aid batteries. Pensioners, as I am, are already under enormous pressure to abandon cash. Reason for not: Life experience. Capital cost of electronic hardware, software. Scamming a regular event. Govt-Corporate / commercial financial interests.
Exploitation of client interests by refusing client access, complaint, contact. I do have a phone. For communication. Not exploitation.