Monday night and Big Brother, MasterChef Australia and Australian Ninja Warrior — big-budget “tent pole” programs — played distant second fiddles to the staples of Australian TV: news and current affairs from 6 to 8pm, Home and Away, The Chase Australia and — as it was a Monday night — Have You Been Paying Attention?
As suggested on Monday, Nine’s Australian Ninja Warrior peaked on the first night at 1.08 million. It fell to 857,000 on Monday night, a loss of more than 20% of the debut audience. Not a good look. It did, however, beat MasterChef on Ten with 821,000, but not Big Brother on Seven with 913,000.
Australia is still squawking on the ABC. The long, long explanation of what we told the ABC — Australia Talks — from 8 to 9.30pm averaged 621,000, after 7.30 averaged 979,000. A turn-off. Boredom has its cost.
Have You Been Paying Attention? on Ten “won” the post-8pm slot with 941,000. Simple, direct and funny. Something tomorrow night’s new Starstruck on the ABC should remember. Home and Away averaged 1.06 million and the 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia averaged 948,000.
Breakfast: Seven’s Sunrise, 440,000 nationally and 256,000 metro; Today, 319,000 and 209,000; ABC News Breakfast, 224,000 and 144,000.
Regional top five: Seven News 6.30, 627,000; Seven News, 598,000; Home and Away, 416,000; 7pm ABC News, 350,000; The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 367,000.
Network channel share:
- Nine (28.0%)
- Seven (27.0%)
- Ten (21.8%)
- ABC (16.42%)
- SBS (6.8%)
Network main channels:
- Nine (20.3%)
- Seven (19.0%)
- Ten (14.6%)
- ABC (12.5%)
- SBS ONE (4.0%)
Top 5 digital channels:
- 10 Bold (4.1%)
- 7TWO (4.0%)
- 7mate (2.6%)
- 10 Peach,Gem (2.4%)
Top 10 national programs:
- Seven News — 1.717 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.620 million
- Nine News 6.30 — 1.315 million
- Nine News — 1.312 million
- 7pm ABC News — 1.086 million
- Home and Away (Seven) — 1.063 million
- A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.050 million
- 7.30 (ABC) — 979,000
- The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 948,000
- Have You Been Paying Attention? (Ten) —941,000
Top metro programs:
- Seven News — 1.090 million
- Nine News — 1.025 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.020 million
- Nine News 6.30 — 1.009 million
Loser: Australian Ninja Warrior
Metro news and current affairs:
- Seven News — 1.090 million
- Nine News — 1.025 million
- Seven News 6.30 — 1.020 million
- Nine News 6.30 — 1.009 million
- ACA (Nine) — 763,000
- 7pm ABC News — 719,000
- 7.30 (ABC) — 672,000
- The Project 7pm (Ten) — 476,000
- Media Watch (ABC) — 398,000
- Ten News First — 379,000
Morning (National) TV:
- Sunrise (Seven) — 440,000/256,000
- Today (Nine) — 319,000/209,000
- News Breakfast (ABC) — 268,000/176,000
- The Morning Show (Seven) — 249,000
- Today Extra (Nine) — 167,000
- Studio 10 (Ten) — 51,000
Top 5 pay TV programs:
- Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 87,000
- The Bolt Report (Sky News) — 71,000
- Credlin (Sky News) — 68,000
- AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) — 62,000
- PML Late, Alan Jones (Sky News) — 56,000
Our media landscape is amongst the most concentrated in the democratic world. Big media businesses are marred by big media interests. If you want the full, untainted picture on important issues — our environment, corruption, political competence, our culture, our economy — Crikey is required reading.
I am a private person that takes online privacy very seriously but I wanted to contribute my words to this campaign as I genuinely believe that we will improve as a country if more people read publications such as Crikey.
Join now and save up to 50%
Subscribe before June 30 and choose what you pay for a year of Crikey.Save up to 50%
Leave a comment
What on earth possessed the ABC to ‘invite’ the (alleged) old war criminal in for a chat at the end of Australia Talks?
He never was the ‘most popular PM’ in the modern era…just goes to show that more L/NP voters/followers filled out the AT survey, I reckon. More misinformation from ‘your’ ABC. So just how useful were the remaining results? Obviously mostly CRAP…and boring as well!
Numerous properly conducted polls show Bob Hawke beat ‘the lying rodent’ hands down!!