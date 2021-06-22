Monday night and Big Brother, MasterChef Australia and Australian Ninja Warrior — big-budget “tent pole” programs — played distant second fiddles to the staples of Australian TV: news and current affairs from 6 to 8pm, Home and Away, The Chase Australia and — as it was a Monday night — Have You Been Paying Attention?

As suggested on Monday, Nine’s Australian Ninja Warrior peaked on the first night at 1.08 million. It fell to 857,000 on Monday night, a loss of more than 20% of the debut audience. Not a good look. It did, however, beat MasterChef on Ten with 821,000, but not Big Brother on Seven with 913,000.

Australia is still squawking on the ABC. The long, long explanation of what we told the ABC — Australia Talks — from 8 to 9.30pm averaged 621,000, after 7.30 averaged 979,000. A turn-off. Boredom has its cost.

Have You Been Paying Attention? on Ten “won” the post-8pm slot with 941,000. Simple, direct and funny. Something tomorrow night’s new Starstruck on the ABC should remember. Home and Away averaged 1.06 million and the 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia averaged 948,000.

Breakfast: Seven’s Sunrise, 440,000 nationally and 256,000 metro; Today, 319,000 and 209,000; ABC News Breakfast, 224,000 and 144,000.

Regional top five: Seven News 6.30, 627,000; Seven News, 598,000; Home and Away, 416,000; 7pm ABC News, 350,000; The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 367,000.

Network channel share:

Nine (28.0%) Seven (27.0%) Ten (21.8%) ABC (16.42%) SBS (6.8%)

Network main channels:

Nine (20.3%) Seven (19.0%) Ten (14.6%) ABC (12.5%) SBS ONE (4.0%)

Top 5 digital channels:

10 Bold (4.1%) 7TWO (4.0%) 7mate (2.6%) 10 Peach,Gem (2.4%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.717 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.620 million Nine News 6.30 — 1.315 million Nine News — 1.312 million 7pm ABC News — 1.086 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.063 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.050 million 7.30 (ABC) — 979,000 The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 948,000 Have You Been Paying Attention? (Ten) —941,000

Top metro programs:

Seven News — 1.090 million Nine News — 1.025 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.020 million Nine News 6.30 — 1.009 million

Loser: Australian Ninja Warrior

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 1.090 million Nine News — 1.025 million Seven News 6.30 — 1.020 million Nine News 6.30 — 1.009 million ACA (Nine) — 763,000 7pm ABC News — 719,000 7.30 (ABC) — 672,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 476,000 Media Watch (ABC) — 398,000 Ten News First — 379,000

Morning (National) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) — 440,000/256,000 Today (Nine) — 319,000/209,000 News Breakfast (ABC) — 268,000/176,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 249,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 167,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 51,000

Top 5 pay TV programs:

Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 87,000 The Bolt Report (Sky News) — 71,000 Credlin (Sky News) — 68,000 AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) — 62,000 PML Late, Alan Jones (Sky News) — 56,000