Seven spent much of 2020 complaining and whingeing about the cost of the AFL and Cricket Australia broadcast contracts. But the latter helped save Seven’s bacon in the 2020-21 summer and the former was the lifesaver for 2020 as a whole. It’s well on the way to repeating that effort in 2021 because Seven’s non-AFL programming is again underperforming.

Last week saw yet another win in total people and the main channels for Seven, thanks to the AFL’s big audiences on Friday and Saturday nights (and the strong lead-in from the Big Freeze game at the SCG on the holiday Monday. This week will be a repeat.

Nine started the 2021 season of Australian Ninja Warrior. It did OK — 1.08 million and the third-most-watched program on the night — but it shed 21% of its 2020 audience (it started in late July last year) of 1.37 million. It will battle to keep its head above a million viewers. Nick Kyrgios is supposed to be the ratings bling factor. Hmmmm.

Nine easily won the night from Seven, Ten and the ABC.

Breakfast: Insiders, 549,000; Weekend Sunrise, 430,000; Landline, 400,000; Weekend Today, 313,000.

Regional top five: Seven News, 555,000; Nine News, 348,000; 7pm ABC News, 347,000; Australian Ninja Warrior, 292,000; Spicks and Specks, 283,000.

Network channel share:

Nine (31.4%) Seven (26.0%) Ten (20.1) ABC (11.6%) SBS (7.2%)



Network main channels:

Nine (22.7%) Seven (18.3%) Ten (13.3%) ABC (11.6%) SBS ONE (3.6%)



Top 4 digital channels:

GO (3.6%) 10 Bold (3.2%) 10 Peach (3.1%) 7mate, 7TWO (3.0%)



Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.601 million Nine News 1.413 million Australian Ninja Warrior (Nine) — 1.087 million 7pm ABC News —1.036 million Seven News Spotlight — 965,000 Spicks and Specks (ABC) — 837,000 MasterChef Australia (Ten) — 807,000 60 Minutes (Nine) —650,000 Jack Irish (ABC) — 644,000 Sunday Project 7pm (Ten) — 582,000



Top metro programs:

Nine News — 1.064 million Seven News — 1.046 million



Losers: even, weak.

Metro news and current affairs:

Nine News — 1.064 million Seven News — 1.046 million 7pm ABC News — 689,000 Seven News Spotlight — 627,000 60 Minutes (Nine), Sunday Project 7pm (Ten) — 451,000 Ten News First — 311,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 283,000 SBS World News — 169,000



Morning (national) TV:

Insiders (ABC, ABC TV) — 549,000 Weekend Sunrise (Seven) — 430,000 Landline (ABC) — 400,000 Weekend Today (Nine) — 313,000 Offsiders (ABC), Sports Sunday (Nine) — 214,000



Top five pay TV programs:

AFL: Hawthorn v Essendon (Fox Footy) — 242,000 NRL: Gold Coast v Manly (Fox League) — 236,000 NRL: Parramatta v Canterbury (Fox League) — 185,000 NRL: Sunday Ticket (Fox League) — 166,000 Supercars: Darwin (Fox Sports 506) — 129,000