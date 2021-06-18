Hello and welcome to Crikey’s weekly news quiz.

This week gave us Prime Minister Scott Morrison jetting about in the United Kingdom, the continuing and increasingly bizarre defamation trial conducted against various media by Ben Roberts-Smith and, over in Western Australia, the exact kind of privacy breach we were assured wouldn’t happen when COVID-19 sign-in apps were launched.

But just how closely have you been paying attention? Test yourself with our tough quiz.

