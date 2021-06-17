Home and Away (1.035 million) and Hard Quiz (957,000) were the most watched non-news programs followed by the 5.30pm segment of The Chase Australia with 945,000. Nine’s Travel Guides averaged 931,000 and Doctor Doctor jumped to 631,000 in its dying days for Nine. Big Brother (845,000), Mad As Hell (794,000) and MasterChef Australia (760,000) rounded out the top programs of interest.
Breakfast: Sunrise, 443,000/260,000; Today, 321,000/213,000; News Breakfast, 276,000/183,000.
Regional top five: Seven News, 610,000; Seven News 6.30pm, 570,000; Home and Away, 407,000; The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 354,000; ABC News 7pm, 317,000.
Network channel share:
- Nine (29.53%)
- Seven (26.0%)
- Ten (19.5%)
- ABC (17.5%)
- SBS (7.5%)
Network main channels:
- Nine (19.5%)
- Seven (17.9%)
- ABC (12.8%)
- Ten (11.4%)
- SBS ONE (4.5%)
Top 5 digital channels:
- 10 Bold (4.7%)
- 7TWO (4.1%)
- GO (3.9%)
- 10 Peach (2.8%)
- Gem (2.4%)
Top 10 national programs:
- Seven News — 1.675 million
- Seven News 6.30pm — 1.575 million
- Nine News — 1.247 million
- Nine News 6.30pm — 1.211 million
- Home and Away (Seven) — 1.035 million
- ABC News 7pm — 1.033 million
- A Current Affair (Nine) — 970,000
- Hard Quiz (ABC) — 957,000
- The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 945,000
- Travel Guides (Nine) — 931,000
Top metro programs:
1. Seven News — 1.065 million
2. Seven News 6.30pm — 1.005 million
Losers: MasterChef, which can’t break out of its shell
Metro news and current affairs:
- Seven News — 1.065 million
- Seven News 6.30pm — 1.005 million
- Nine News — 951,000
- Nine News 6.30pm — 900,000
- ABC News 7pm — 716,000
- A Current Affair (Nine) — 683,000
- 7.30 (ABC) — 549,000
- The Project 7pm (Ten) — 479,000
- Ten News First (ABC) — 335,000
- The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 282,000
Morning (national) TV:
- Sunrise (Seven) — 443,000/260,000
- Today (Nine) — 321,000/213,000
- News Breakfast (ABC) — 276,000/183,000
- The Morning Show (Seven) — 233,000
- Today Extra (Nine) — 168,000
- Studio 10 (Ten) — 53,000
Top 5 pay TV programs:
- The Bolt Report (Sky News) — 72,000
- Credlin (Sky News) — 69,000
- Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 67,000
- Alan Jones (Sky News) — 57,000
- Mr Inbetween (Fox Showcase) — 55,000
