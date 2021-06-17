Home and Away (1.035 million) and Hard Quiz (957,000) were the most watched non-news programs followed by the 5.30pm segment of The Chase Australia with 945,000. Nine’s Travel Guides averaged 931,000 and Doctor Doctor jumped to 631,000 in its dying days for Nine. Big Brother (845,000), Mad As Hell (794,000) and MasterChef Australia (760,000) rounded out the top programs of interest.

Breakfast: Sunrise, 443,000/260,000; Today, 321,000/213,000; News Breakfast, 276,000/183,000.

Regional top five: Seven News, 610,000; Seven News 6.30pm, 570,000; Home and Away, 407,000; The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 354,000; ABC News 7pm, 317,000.

Network channel share:

Nine (29.53%) Seven (26.0%) Ten (19.5%) ABC (17.5%) SBS (7.5%)

Network main channels:

Nine (19.5%) Seven (17.9%) ABC (12.8%) Ten (11.4%) SBS ONE (4.5%)

Top 5 digital channels:

10 Bold (4.7%) 7TWO (4.1%) GO (3.9%) 10 Peach (2.8%) Gem (2.4%)

Top 10 national programs:

Seven News — 1.675 million Seven News 6.30pm — 1.575 million Nine News — 1.247 million Nine News 6.30pm — 1.211 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.035 million ABC News 7pm — 1.033 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 970,000 Hard Quiz (ABC) — 957,000 The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 945,000 Travel Guides (Nine) — 931,000

Top metro programs:

1. Seven News — 1.065 million

2. Seven News 6.30pm — 1.005 million

Losers: MasterChef, which can’t break out of its shell

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 1.065 million Seven News 6.30pm — 1.005 million Nine News — 951,000 Nine News 6.30pm — 900,000 ABC News 7pm — 716,000 A Current Affair (Nine) — 683,000 7.30 (ABC) — 549,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 479,000 Ten News First (ABC) — 335,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 282,000

Morning (national) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) — 443,000/260,000 Today (Nine) — 321,000/213,000 News Breakfast (ABC) — 276,000/183,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 233,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 168,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 53,000

Top 5 pay TV programs:

The Bolt Report (Sky News) — 72,000 Credlin (Sky News) — 69,000 Paul Murray Live (Sky News) — 67,000 Alan Jones (Sky News) — 57,000 Mr Inbetween (Fox Showcase) — 55,000