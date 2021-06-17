While the Reserve Bank says over and over that wages growth needs to lift substantially, the government continues to do its best to enable employers to undercut wages growth. This time it’s in Australia’s most exploitive industry after the sex industry: fruit-picking.
Australia’s horticulture industry is now a by-word for exploitation, wage theft, sexual assault and harassment — almost invariably of young foreign workers holidaying here, or temporary migrants here under labour agreements, or the large number of illegal entrants that arrived from countries like Malaysia when Peter Dutton lost control of our borders as Home Affairs minister.
Boris Johnson demanded that Australia dump its requirement that working holidaymakers work for 88 days in the agriculture sector after case after case after case after case of murder, rape, theft and exploitation emerged from the horticulture sector in recent years, often reported in UK and foreign media outlets. The only problem is that it will take five years to phase out. How many backpackers will be murdered, raped, harassed or ripped off between now and 2026?
The phase-out is because the government’s policy of forcing holidaymakers to work in conditions often akin to slavery and exploitation is crucial for the horticulture industry’s business model of cheap, easily exploited labour, preferably with limited capacity to complain.
As a result, the government had its ducks in a row yesterday and announced, simultaneous with the UK free trade deal that ditched the 88-day requirement, a new agriculture visa targeted at ASEAN countries, with the Nationals’ David Littleproud taking the credit.
If UK and European backpackers have the language skills to effectively communicate how they’ve been treated, or might be willing to seek help when they’re abused, people from non-English speaking backgrounds and less developed countries, who are here for economic rather than recreational reasons, will be far easier to exploit. They’re less likely to know to whom to complain, less likely to know their rights, less likely to be able to find out, and more fearful of the consequences of losing their job. The new visa won’t even have the kind of protections that the current visa category targeted at workers from Pacific Island nations have.
Thwarted in its ability to exploit UK holidaymakers, the horticulture industry might come out ahead with a workforce less likely to reveal the abuse and exploitation it subjects its workers to.
All of this is justified by the government and by the industry with the insistence that it can’t “incentivise” Australians to do this work.
“Australians don’t want to do this work,” Littleproud said yesterday. “Young people now want to … work in a pub or be a barista in their school holidays.”
While it’s a worry that Littleproud seems to think bars employ schoolkids, it’s unclear whether the incentives he means include being forced to raid supermarket dumpsters for food, as happened to one underpaid fruitpicker, or being bullied or sexually harassed — the kind of detail to be found in a report released just this week on the colossal extent of exploitation and wage theft in the industry. That report suggests 80% of workers experienced underpayment, with some on as little as $10 a day.
That’s after years of investigations and prosecutions by the Fair Work Ombudsman and umpteen pious pronouncements from industry bodies and the National Farmers Federation about addressing abuse and exploitation. Despite all the evidence of exploitation, much of the media continues to run the industry line about lazy Australians, and fruit going to waste because of labour shortages.
Littleproud was keen to claim yesterday that the new visa would be in place by the end of the year (that is, the industry could continue to exploit UK backpackers while accessing a new pool of exploitable labour). Indeed, a big problem, he insisted, was that the states were not going to let workers in immediately due to COVID restrictions.
But that means the industry will be able to avoid the simple solution that will address labour shortages — increasing wages to a point where they can attract workers. That’s the usual market solution when shortages occur. It’s also what the Reserve Bank has been calling for for years now.
Leave a comment
I heard a farmer-spokesman on ABC radio yesterday, complaining about how many job applications he gets from Australians who then don’t show up to interview. One probable cause is that our unemployment benefits system forces the unemployed to apply for jobs which they are unable to perform, with it’s requirement to apply for a quota of vacancies per fortnight.
That’s on top of the people who make a genuine enquiry, and are not interested when they find the pay is abysmal and there is nowhere to stay
The price we pay for fruit and veggies in the supermarkets is the start of the exploitation. We don’t pay enough, don’t value fresh produce enough, and so waste too much of it getting from paddock to plate. A government should enforce the minimum age requirements into the supply chain, but we don’t have a government. We have a band of politicians looking after their mates and themselves. Importing cheap labour from OS was not a solution last year, and is, given Covid-19 is still rampaging across Asia and the Pacific, a very risky solution this season.
Yep, this is what pays for Coles’ “down down, prices are down”, and your $1 per litre milk.
Perhaps an additional requirement should be all guest workers are automatically joined up to the relevant union. Not something the Coalition would ever do, more likely make a condition of their visa that they don’t join a union or even talk to a union rep. But a Labor party, which should be thinking very hard about increasing union membership if it wants to increase wages, should have that policy in its back pocket. Though expect Nat protests that the price of fruit will reach $100 a kilo if that happens. And a Newscorp pile-on about communism on the back of it.
The industries are far bigger than they need to be to supply local requirements because of longstanding unwarranted enthusiasm for irrigated horticulture; plus mindless export targets for agriculture that are an unhappy hangover from the era of fixed exchange rates when agriculture was a bigger part of the economy. Australia struggles to compete in labour intensive industries like horticulture. The best partial solution to these ill-judged policies was to employ workers from the Pacific Islands – a defensible contribution to the measly Australian aid effort. Moreover, these workers are better equipped to look after themselves from the rampant abuse described by Bernard Keane.